Georgia Tech faces No. 21 UNC at NFL stadium

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is taking the shortest of road trips for a home game that coach Geoff Collins hopes will provide a boost to recruiting.

A victory would help, too.

In Collins’ third season, the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are still seeking the sort of signature win that would signal a true turnaround. They hope to get it tonight when they host No. 21 North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 71,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium is best known as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Located about a mile from Georgia Tech’s midtown campus, this is the first of six games in six years the Jackets will play at their new home away from home.

“Every guy that we’re going to end up signing in this class and the next class, every single year will play a game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Collins said, already giving his sales pitch. “I’m excited that our guys get to experience that.”

Starting out the season in the Top 10, North Carolina (2-1, 1-1) managed just 10 points while giving up six sacks in an ugly loss at Virginia Tech. For star quarterback Sam Howell, it was the first three-interception game of his career.