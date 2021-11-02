Freshmen lead way for CVCC in season-opening win

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a 93-70 home victory against the Montreat JV team on Monday night at the Tarlton Complex.

A trio of freshmen led the way for the Red Hawks (1-0), including Shad Thomas with 24 points, Nasim Fuller with 17 points and Colin Lewis with 14 points.

Catawba Valley jumped out to a quick 18-2 lead against Montreat during the first half of Monday’s nonconference contest.

The Cavaliers were able to get back into the game by capitalizing on their 3-point shooting, making nine shots from behind the arc to pull within 52-40 at halftime.

Thomas led the way for CVCC at the break with 18 points, while Fuller added 11.

The Red Hawks exploded out of the gate in the second half, outscoring the Cavaliers 24-8 during the first 10 minutes of the half to pull away for the win.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action next Monday for its first road contest of the 2021-22 season — traveling to Sanford to take on Central Carolina. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.