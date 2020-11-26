Freshmen help Tar Heels defeat College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL — Freshman guard Caleb Love scored 17 points and No. 16 North Carolina ran off 17 straight second-half points to beat College of Charleston 79-60 in Wednesday night's season opener for both teams played in a largely empty arena.
Fellow rookie Day'Ron Sharpe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who shot just 39.4% but dominated the boards after halftime to finally pull away. They did it while playing at home with an unusual backdrop: with only a handful of family members and staffers scattered in a few sections of blue seats in the 21,750-seat Smith Center and pumped-in background crowd noise due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tar Heels are coming off a 14-19 season, marking the first losing record of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams’ career. They’re hoping for a quick turnaround with a deep frontcourt and a roster boosted by the arrival of 247sports’ No. 2-ranked recruiting class.
Those freshmen played a key role, with Love, Sharpe and RJ Davis scoring the first 12 points of the 17-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 59-43 lead on Armando Bacot’s three-point play with about 10 minutes to go.
Brevin Galloway scored 15 points to lead College of Charleston, which overcame an 0-for-11 shooting start that left the Cougars down 14 in the first half. But they got within 39-32 by halftime, then took a 43-42 lead on Dontavius King’s corner 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark before UNC made its move.
North Carolina State 95, Charleston Southern 61
RALEIGH — Devon Daniels scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds as N.C. State rolled to a 34-point victory over Charleston Southern in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Daniels was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Braxton Beverly added 13 points and D.J. Funderburk had 10 for the Wolfpack, who opened the season at 5,500-seat William Neal Reynolds Coliseum for the first time since 1998. There were 25 in attendance.
N.C. State shot 52% from the floor and had 18 steals, the most under fourth-year coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack forced 32 turnovers, turning them into 40 points.
Malik Battle, Ja’Quavian Florence and Sean Price scored 12 points apiece to lead Charleston Southern. Ty Jones added 10 points.
The Wolfpack opened the second half on a 25-7 run for a 68-38 lead with about 10 minutes left. Beverly scored 10 points and Dereon Seabron added four points on a pair of dunks during the stretch.
N.C. State leads the series 9-0.
Wake Forest 111, Delaware State 51
WINSTON-SALEM — Tariq Ingraham and Jalen Johnson combined for 35 points in their Wake Forest debuts, helping Steve Forbes win his first game with the Demon Deacons over Delaware State on Wednesday.
Ingraham, a redshirt freshman who tore an ACL on the eve on last season's opener when Danny Manning was the coach, scored 19 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 shooting from the line. Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, added a career-high 16 with four 3-pointers and a team-high seven rebounds. Johnson originally committed to East Tennessee State before Wake Forest hired Forbes away from the Buccaneers.
Three other players scored in double figures: UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio had 12, freshman Quadry Adams 11; Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins 10.
Johnson started a game-breaking 28-0 run with a 3-pointer at the 6:39 mark of the first half that made the score 32-25. The Demon Deacons went 8 of 10 from the field, going 6 of 7 from 3-point range, while the Hornets missed six shots and had six turnovers.
The score at the break was 59-30.
Wake Forest shot 54.5% from the field and had a 49-26 rebounding advantage. The final margin was the largest in school history since beating Buffalo by 65 points on Jan. 5, 1983. The other seven wins by at least 60 points were all more than 100 years ago.
Pinky Wiley scored 11 points for Delaware State, which shot just 26% and had 25 turnovers.
