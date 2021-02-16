Fowler’s 18-point effort helps Bears stave off Lions

Cooper Fowler scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added a career-high five blocked shots as the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team beat Mars Hill 71-65 during Monday's home contest at Shuford Gym. R.J. Gunn had 14 points for the Bears, while Mason Hawks added 11.

L-R (8-3, 8-3 South Atlantic Conference) jumped out to a 36-26 advantage at halftime and held on in the second half to improve to 5-1 at home this season. The victory was the 1,398th in program history, and the Bears hit 10 3-pointers in the game to finish with double-digit makes from long range for the fifth time this season.

The Lions (1-12, 1-11 SAC) were paced by a game-high 19 points from Austin Gilyard, while Javonte Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with 12 points from Isayah Johnson and 10 points from Nassyr Daniel. Mars Hill outrebounded the Bears 40-29, but committed 15 turnovers as compared to eight for L-R.

The Bears also held a 19-13 edge in assists, 7-2 advantages in blocks and steals and made twice as many 3s (10 to five) as Mars Hill. They scored 16 points off turnovers, but were outscored 40-26 in points in the paint.

L-R hosts UVa Wise on Wednesday at 8 p.m., while Mars Hill visits Carson-Newman at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL