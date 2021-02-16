Fowler’s 18-point effort helps Bears stave off Lions

Cooper Fowler scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added a career-high five blocked shots as the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team beat Mars Hill 71-65 during Monday's home contest at Shuford Gym. R.J. Gunn had 14 points for the Bears, while Mason Hawks added 11.
L-R (8-3, 8-3 South Atlantic Conference) jumped out to a 36-26 advantage at halftime and held on in the second half to improve to 5-1 at home this season. The victory was the 1,398th in program history, and the Bears hit 10 3-pointers in the game to finish with double-digit makes from long range for the fifth time this season.
The Lions (1-12, 1-11 SAC) were paced by a game-high 19 points from Austin Gilyard, while Javonte Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with 12 points from Isayah Johnson and 10 points from Nassyr Daniel. Mars Hill outrebounded the Bears 40-29, but committed 15 turnovers as compared to eight for L-R.
The Bears also held a 19-13 edge in assists, 7-2 advantages in blocks and steals and made twice as many 3s (10 to five) as Mars Hill. They scored 16 points off turnovers, but were outscored 40-26 in points in the paint.
L-R hosts UVa Wise on Wednesday at 8 p.m., while Mars Hill visits Carson-Newman at the same time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Newberry 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 61
The Bears lost to the Wolves on the road Monday in Newberry, South Carolina, despite overcoming an 18-14 deficit after the first quarter to tie things at 33-all entering halftime. Lenoir-Rhyne was outscored 20-12 in the third quarter and 19-16 in the fourth.
Emily Harman led L-R (4-11, 4-10 SAC) with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the contest, and has now scored 50 points in the last two games. She was joined in double figures by teammate Mallory Sherrill, who scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Newberry (7-7, 6-7) handed L-R its 12th consecutive road loss dating back to last season thanks to 11 points from Courtney Virgo and 10 apiece from Kelsey Brett and Madison Golden. The Wolves defeated the Bears despite allowing them to shoot 75% in the opening half, L-R’s best shooting percentage in any half this season.
L-R turned the ball over 24 times, and Newberry converted those turnovers into 23 points. The Bears held a 40-32 advantage in points in the paint, but the Wolves’ bench outscored them 32-20.
The Bears host UVa Wise on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Newberry travels to Catawba at the same time.