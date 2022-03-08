Four LR athletes receive weekly awards

Four Lenoir-Rhyne athletes have been named this week as South Atlantic Conference weekly award winners. The SAC AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week for games played last week was the Bears’ David Bell, while Joshua Lanham was the SAC AstroTurf Baseball Pitcher of the Week, Lauren Rakes was the SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for the third week in a row and Josh Lazenby was the SAC AstroTurf Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Here’s a brief look at each award winner:

David Bell, SAC Baseball Player of the Week

A redshirt sophomore outfielder from Kings Mountain, Bell led the Bears to a 4-0 record last week, including a three-game sweep of Coker. He finished the week with a .500 batting average, belting three doubles and a home run while recording seven RBIs, scoring seven runs and stealing a base. He had a .571 on-base percentage, a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.000 fielding percentage, including an outfield assist.

Joshua Lanham, SAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week