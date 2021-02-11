Four homers, dominant pitching lead CVCC in road sweep

FAYETTEVILLE — Behind four home runs and dominant pitching, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a road conference sweep on Tuesday afternoon against host Fayetteville Tech.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 5-1 on the season.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 9, Fayetteville Tech 0 (six innings)

The Red Hawks tallied nine hits, including three off the bat of shortstop Grace Andrews, in a run-rule win in game one of the twin bill on Tuesday against the Trojans.

CVCC center fielder Lillie Pennington added a three-run home run on offense during the sixth inning of the contest — her second long ball of the season, while Cali Hinnant was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Payton Goble allowed just five hits, no walks and struck out three batters to earn her second win of the season for CVCC.

Goble also hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s road game.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 11, Fayetteville Tech 0 (six innings)