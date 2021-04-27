Former South Caldwell hoops star hired as assistant at Brevard

Bollinger splashed onto the coaching scene with her first full-time position at Averett University, where she was hired as assistant women's basketball coach in August 2019. She helped lead the Cougars to an 18-9 overall record and an 11-5 record in conference play in 2019-20 en route to a second round appearance in the USA South Conference Tournament. She continued her coaching experience at Averett through the 2020-21 season where she handled recruiting visits, team travel and film study, amongst other duties.

This year, Bollinger was also one of 25 coaches selected for the Top Connect Graduate Assistant Leadership Academy. At the academy, Bollinger learned from top coaches from throughout the nation who provided insight on leadership, development and coaching skills.

Bollinger’s coaching experience began even earlier, while still a student-athlete at Brevard College. She was selected for and completed the “So You Want to Be a Coach” leadership development program held at the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Convention in 2019. Bollinger was also an assistant coach for the AAU Surry Storm Girls Under 17 team and an instructor at the Scouts Focus Camp. Additionally, she interned with the Brevard women's basketball and football coaching staffs while volunteering at The Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County.