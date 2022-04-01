Former LR star Jean seeing the world through basketball

DUBLIN — Jonathan Jean, after three years as a reserve at Division I Furman, admits his confidence was shaken when he arrived in Hickory about four years ago.

“I wasn’t playing that much” at the South Carolina school, he noted. “My confidence wasn’t where it needed to be.”

But after one season as a key starter at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, the point guard finished his college career on an upward trajectory and has now played professionally in two very unique — and disparate — European countries.

Jean, 26 and a native of Tampa, Florida, recently finished the 2021-22 season as one of the top scorers in the best professional league for men in Ireland. The quick 5-foot-10 sparkplug averaged around 27 points and five assists per game for UCD Marian, based in the Irish capital, and on Friday he was named a second-team All-Star.

Not only has he adapted to European rules, but Jean also played this season in a country where some of the more popular sports are soccer, rugby and even cricket.

“The gyms here are very small, so it may seem like it’s a lot of people but it’s not,” said Jean, sitting in the lobby of a hotel near the center of Dublin. “This league has so much potential to be very, very good, but I don’t know if they believe that.”

The 12 teams in the Super League in Ireland were allowed two Americans per squad and most took advantage of that import rule.

Jean’s team was beaten on March 20 in a do-or-die playoff game by Tralee.

“He’s tough; probably the fastest point guard I played against this year,” said American Kason Harrell, who is from the Pittsburgh area and played this season for Killester in Ireland. “The first time we played him the coach (for Killester) didn’t talk much about him and obviously that was a mistake: he went out and scored 38. The second time around we knew what he could do and he had 39. I might have had the height advantage, but he didn’t make it easy for me. Definitely the toughest American I played against this year.”

Jean’s road to Europe began in Hickory.

At Furman, he averaged between a mere 1.3 points and 1.6 points per contest in his three seasons.

“The third year he didn’t play much. He just wanted to play more his last year of college,” Lenoir-Rhyne coach Everick Sullivan said in a telephone interview.

But in his only season in Hickory, the point guard from Florida averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

“He was awesome, he was exactly what we needed for a team that was returning a lot of our guys who were experienced,” Sullivan said. “His personality was so contagious; he was willing to do whatever it took.”

After his college career ended in 2019, Jean went back to Florida and worked as a basketball coach at a private facility, PickUp USA Fitness in Tampa.

Then he heard from big man Jalen Brown, who had played at Georgia State when Sullivan was an assistant there.

Sullivan knows the landscape of basketball overseas, as he played in Finland, Portugal, Cyprus, Slovenia, Poland, Lebanon and Puerto Rico after attending two NBA pre-draft tryouts after college.

Brown was playing in Bosnia for a team that needed a point guard, so Jean began his pro sojourn by playing for Bihac at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Jean thought he was headed back to the Balkans this season.

“I thought I was going back to Bosnia, but when I heard Super League Ireland, a new country, a top league, I obviously took the opportunity to go higher,” Jean said. “I would say basketball is well more respected over there (in Bosnia), but it was a higher league here. I feel this country (in Ireland) can be a really good stepping stone for a lot of young kids straight out of college or people that want to pursue their basketball career.”

Jean said he missed just one game this winter in Ireland while playing for a coach, Josko Srzic, who is from hoop-crazy Serbia.

He lived in an apartment that was two different bus lines away from the home gymnasium of his team. As a Black American, he sees the world differently than White Americans who play in some parts of Europe.

“Here off the court, there is more to do” in Dublin, a diverse urban area of more than one million people. “I was in a very small city in Bosnia. When I was in Bosnia, there were a lot of refugees, so I would be confused with refugees. It is very more diverse here (in Ireland) so I think that is very cool. People here are very curious, very nice, gentle caring people. They want to know more about you.”

With his team out of the playoffs, Jean said he plans to stay in Ireland until May and continue to teach basketball to youth through his home club there.

“I am going to try and help out as much as I can,” said Jean, who studied communications in college.

Jean, who no longer has an agent, plans to spend this summer in Florida and would be willing to return to play again next season in Ireland.

“I wouldn’t mind coming back here,” he said.

Despite a rough start to his college career, Jean found a new start in Hickory.

“I felt like I needed to go through that. When I got to Lenoir-Rhyne, my confidence shot up tremendously,” Jean noted. “I really didn’t know if I wanted to play” overseas.

But the confidence and guard play improved and now Jean has seen part of the world that is a long way from East Bay High, his alma mater in Tampa.

Note: According to Eurobasket.com, other Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball players who have been with teams overseas this season include Bertrand Awana (Spain), Jawan Davis (Lithuania), William Perry (Mozambique) and Emmanuel Wembi (Latvia).

David Driver is a native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and recently published a book about 18 years of following American basketball players in Europe entitled “Hoop Dreams In Europe: American Basketball Players Building Careers Overseas,” which is available on Amazon. He can be reached at www.daytondavid.com and @DaytonVaDriver on Twitter.