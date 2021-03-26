Former Lenoir-Rhyne football coach Houston to be inducted into Bears' Hall of Fame April 10

Lenoir-Rhyne will induct former head football coach Mike Houston into the L-R Sports Hall of Fame with a special ceremony on April 10 at 10 a.m.

Houston is one of five members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the induction ceremony has been pushed to the fall of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, as the head football coach at East Carolina, Houston's schedule conflicted with the ceremony date for fall 2021 and he therefore will be inducted this April.

Houston took the Bears to the NCAA Division II national championship game in 2013, further than all but three other teams in the 101-year history of Bears football. This would mark the first time L-R football competed in a national championship game in the modern Division II era.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his three years as head coach, Houston posted a 29-8 overall record and was named the South Atlantic Conference's Coach of the Year in all three seasons. Houston led L-R to SAC championships in all three of his years at the helm and went 4-2 in NCAA playoff games. Prior to his tenure as a head coach, the Bears hadn't won a SAC championship since 1994.