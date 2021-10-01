 Skip to main content
Former Foard standout Thao receives NJCAA award
Former Foard standout Thao receives NJCAA award

CHARLOTTE — The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that Surry Community College freshman Michelle Thao has been selected as the Division II Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. Surry is located in Dobson and is a junior college that offers volleyball, softball, baseball and men's and women's golf.

A freshman from Fred T. Foard High School and a native of Hickory, Thao helped lead the Knights to a 5-0 record during the week beginning Sept. 20. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter recorded a match-high 22 kills to go with 20 digs in defeating previously ranked Catawba Valley Community College on Sept. 21.

The Knights then traveled to South Carolina for road victories over Lenoir Community College, USC Lancaster, USC Union and Bob Jones University. Thao was again a standout for Surry — which competes in the Region 10 Western Division — in all of those contests.

“Michelle has had a good freshman season, but last week she really had five great games putting everything together,” Surry head coach Caleb Gilley said of Thao, who won back-to-back 2A state championships at Foard the previous two seasons. “She works hard and is determined to be the best, so this is a nice reward for her hard work.”

Surry is currently 18-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 10 Western Division play. The Knights have won 12 consecutive contests entering Saturday's home matches against USC Union (10 a.m.) and USC Salkehatchie (2 p.m.), and they are 7-0 at home this season.

