Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Following a successful high school golf career at Fred T. Foard, Newton native Max Cranford continued to display his talents during his freshman season at Wofford College, which recently came to an end. For his efforts during his first year with the Terriers, Cranford was named to the Southern Conference (SoCon) All-Freshman Team.

The SoCon All-Freshman Team was voted on by the league’s head coaches, with Cranford becoming the first Terrier to garner all-freshman team honors since Matthew Larkin did so in 2021. In a press release, Wofford men’s golf coach Van Williams complimented Cranford on a stellar start to his college career.

“I am proud of Max being named to the all-freshman team,” said Williams. “He continues to get better every day, and his best golf is ahead of him.”

Cranford competed in seven events during the 2022-23 season, posting a scoring average of 73.81 over 21 rounds played for the fourth-best average on the team. The mark was also fifth best among all SoCon freshmen.

Joining Cranford on the SoCon All-Freshman Team were East Tennessee State’s Matthew Dodd-Berry, Furman’s Harris Barth, Samford’s Matthew Smith and Western Carolina’s Josh Lendach.

Cranford, who will turn 19 in August, participated in four fall events and three spring events during the 2022-23 season. He finished in the top 20 twice and in the top 10 once, with his best performance coming during the Carolina Cup Oct. 9-11 at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, where he tied for seventh with a three-day total of 213 (3-under-par).

Cranford’s low round was a 69, which he did on two separate occasions — during the final round of the aforementioned Carolina Cup and during the final round of September’s Gene Miranda Invitational at Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado. The Gene Miranda Invitational was hosted by the United States Air Force Academy and was the 2022-23 season opener.

After tying for 28th at Eisenhower Golf Course with a three-day total of 217 (1-over-par), Cranford totaled 220 strokes to tie for 35th at 7-over-par during the J.T. Poston Invitational Sept. 26-27 at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley near Cullowhee. Following his season-best performance in the Carolina Cup, he capped the fall portion of the season by tying for 22nd with 224 total strokes (8-over-par) during the Daniel Island Intercollegiate Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at Ralston Creek Course in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cranford’s first event of the spring season was the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate Feb. 19-21 at Disney’s Palm Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. Wofford finished first out of 16 teams, with Cranford firing a three-day total of 231 (15-over-par) to tie for 68th.

The Wofford Invitational was next for Cranford, who tied for 79th with 228 total strokes (15-over-par) in three rounds of play April 3-4 at the Country Club of Spartanburg. He also competed in the SoCon Championship April 23-25 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, finishing with a three-day total of 217 (1-over-par) and tying for 16th in the individual standings.

Prior to joining the Wofford golf team, Cranford made a pair of state tournament appearances during his time at Foard. He finished 12th as a freshman at the 2A tournament in 2019 before tying for 19th at the 3A tournament during his senior season last spring.

Cranford also ended his high school career with a Western Foothills 3A Conference individual championship, defeating his nearest competitor by 28 strokes. In addition, he was third at regionals as a senior, which earned him a spot in the state tournament.

Wofford has now placed at least one golfer on either the All-SoCon Team or the SoCon All-Freshman Team in each season since 2014, excluding 2020 when no All-SoCon awards were presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cranford’s sophomore season with the Terriers will begin this fall.