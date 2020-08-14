Former Bears soccer standout Mushtaq signs pro contract

Former Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer star Aqsa Mushtaq has signed a professional contract to play with SSC Napoli in Serie A, an Italian professional league. Established in 1968, Serie A is the highest-level league competition in Italy.
A 2020 L-R graduate, Mushtaq was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year as a senior while leading the Bears to a No. 8 national ranking and a SAC regular-season championship. She also earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American honors after scoring 13 goals and handing out four assists in 19 matches.
In her four seasons with the Bears, Mushtaq played in 70 matches, starting 65 times. She scored 24 career goals, had 12 career assists and was a two-time first team all-conference performer.
A native of Bradford, England, Mushtaq will turn 22 years old next Thursday. Prior to her time at L-R, she lettered in soccer at England’s Tong High School (now Tong Leadership Academy).
The Bears posted an overall record of 50-20-5 and a SAC mark of 29-10-2 during Mushtaq’s four years on the women’s soccer team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!