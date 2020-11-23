Forbes begins work trying to turn around Wake Forest program

Steve Forbes inherited a big challenge at Wake Forest.

He left East Tennessee State after a 30-win season that included a sweep of the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles shortly before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. He arrived in Winston-Salem in the only coaching change amid the pandemic in the Power Five conferences, then started work with players scattered around the country and in-person recruiting on hold.

It’s hardly the way any coach would want to start the work to turn around a program with two winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament bid since 2010, yet the 55-year-old Forbes is undeterred.

“It’s a very different time, nothing that we’ve ever experienced in our life,” he said. “Maybe you could go back and say I’m the only fool that took a job during the pandemic. ... But I took a great job, and I was very lucky to get it.”

Forbes replaced Danny Manning, who was fired after six seasons in April. Manning led the Demon Deacons to the 2017 NCAA Tournament but went 35-58 in the three years that followed to extend the program’s slide that began in 2010.

The struggles are expected to continue this year, with the Demon Deacons picked to finish last in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference race.