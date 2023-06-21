ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced Tuesday that it has joined with the Mountain East Conference in a football scheduling alliance for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In a historic partnership, the football member institutions from both conferences will fill available nonconference dates with a focus on travel distance and competitive balance. In addition to providing quality nonconference matchups, the collaboration will ensure that every team in each conference will be able to complete a full 11-game regular season schedule.

Both conferences will have 11 football members in 2025, making a nonconference scheduling agreement between the conferences a natural fit.

“The SAC is thrilled to reach this agreement with the Mountain East Conference,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “As two of the stronger football conferences in NCAA Division II, we feel this ‘outside the box’ idea will ensure full and competitive schedules for all our football teams.”

“We look forward to this football scheduling partnership with the South Atlantic Conference in 2025 and 2026 as we expect a series of exciting matchups,” added MEC Commissioner Reid Amos. “Our conferences are highly competitive NCAA Division II leagues, and we anticipate that this partnership will be mutually beneficial to the SAC and the MEC.”

SAC football members in 2025 will include Lenoir, Rhyne, Anderson, Carson-Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Limestone, Mars Hill, Newberry, Tusculum, UVA Wise and Wingate.

MEC football members in 2025 will include Alderson Broaddus, Charleston, Concord, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Glenville State, Notre Dame College, West Liberty, West Virginia State, West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling.