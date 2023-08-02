Last year, Brandon Johnson was the recipient of the Cutcliffe Family Award, which is presented to the overall most improved player in the Duke University football program. The sophomore defensive back started every game for the Blue Devils, who finished 9-4 and capped the season with a 30-13 win over UCF in the Military Bowl.

Entering his junior season, the Newton-Conover High alumnus is striving for more success. After earning Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2022, Johnson was recently named to several preseason All-ACC lists ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“It means a lot,” said Johnson, who was selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-ACC First Team while also landing on Athlon Sports’ All-ACC Second Team and college football reporter Phil Steele’s All-ACC Third Team. “I try not to get into the rankings too much because I know it can get to your head, and I always try to stay humble, but it means a lot to know that other people are recognizing the work that I’ve put in. It always means a lot to know that it’s been paying off and that it’s been showing.”

In 2022, Johnson finished with 55 tackles (30 solo). He was one of four Blue Devils to record two interceptions — one of which he returned for a 29-yard touchdown in a 45-21 road win over Miami — and he also tied for first on the team in sacks (5.5) and pass breakups (seven) while finishing third in tackles for loss (7.5). Additionally, Johnson forced two fumbles and had a pair of fumble recoveries.

“Last year alone I’d say I improved a great amount,” said Johnson, who is listed as a nickel back on Duke’s 2023 roster. “The numbers showed it. But just getting more experience and playing is one thing that really helped me with improving.”

Johnson was primarily used on special teams as a freshman before becoming an integral part of Duke’s defense a year ago. He said starting every game “really just got some confidence up under my belt and really helped me mentally grow and also physically grow.”

The presence of a new head coach also helped. Previously the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Mike Elko was hired in December 2021 as the replacement for David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons at the helm of the Duke football program before he and the Blue Devils agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the 2021 season.

According to Johnson, Elko brought “toughness” to the program.

“He really instilled that in us,” said Johnson of Duke's coach. “Just being tough, being able to get through anything. And also culture — just having a team that you can trust, that you treat like family, that you treat like brothers — and you know when you’re out on the field they’ve got your back.”

Last season, Duke won nine games for the first time since 2014. And this year the Blue Devils will be looking to post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since going 7-6 in 2017 and 8-5 in 2018.

The schedule won’t be easy, and it will begin with a home game against perennial power Clemson on Sept. 4. The Monday night contest is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Johnson said he's looking forward to the challenge of facing the Tigers right out of the gate.

“It’s super exciting,” said the 20-year-old, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. “Really can’t even describe it just because Clemson is such a well-known team, a well-respected team, and I feel confident that we have the talent and that we’ll be prepared to win that game. So it’s really exciting to be able to play such a respected team the first game as a home opener.”

Johnson has gotten stronger since he arrived at Duke, and his football IQ is “way higher than it used to be.” But he continues to put in the time and effort that he hopes will lead to bigger and better things for both him and the team.

“Individually, I just want to be consistent every game,” said Johnson. “That’s really all I want to do when it comes to my personal accomplishments because I know as long as I’m being consistent, then I can work with that. And for the team, obviously we want to win the ACC championship, that’s the goal for us and then we want to build on that.”