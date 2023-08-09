ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released its 2023 preseason coaches’ poll for football last week, with Lenoir-Rhyne finishing third out of 12 teams with 101 points and one first-place vote. The Bears posted an 8-3 record a year ago, including a 7-2 mark in SAC play that resulted in them earning a share of the Piedmont Division title.

Newberry topped the SAC preseason poll with 114 points and six first-place votes, while Wingate came in second with 109 points and four first-place votes. Fourth-place Limestone (88 points) received the remaining first-place vote.

Mars Hill finished fifth with 85 points, Tusculum was sixth with 79 and Carson-Newman was seventh with 58. Additionally, Barton came in eighth with 48 points, Emory & Henry took ninth with 41, UVA Wise was 10th with 33, Catawba finished 11th with 22 and Erskine was 12th with 14.

The preseason all-conference team was divided into the All-Piedmont Division Offense and Defense and the All-Mountain Division Offense and Defense. Four offensive players for LR were named to the All-Piedmont team, while three defensive players were selected.

Senior offensive lineman Blake Jefferson and juniors Dwayne McGee (running back), Kelin Parsons (wide receiver) and Xavier Jennings (offensive lineman) were the Bears’ offensive selections. Defensively, redshirt junior C’Darius Kelley (defensive back) and juniors Andre Jefferson (defensive lineman) and Jon Ross Maye (linebacker) were selected.

LR will begin the 2023 season with a home game against Saint Augustine’s on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Moretz Stadium. Following a road contest against Fayetteville State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., the Bears open SAC play with a home game against Erskine on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. LR also has a 1 p.m. road game against Carson-Newman scheduled for Sept. 23 at 1 p.m., while the Bears’ Sept. 30 home contest against UVA Wise will kick off at 2 p.m.

The rest of LR’s 2023 schedule is as follows: Oct. 7 at Limestone (noon), Oct. 14 vs. Barton (2 p.m.; homecoming game), Oct. 21 at Newberry (4 p.m.), Oct. 28 at Wingate (6 p.m.), Nov. 4 vs. Catawba (2 p.m.; Senior Day) and Nov. 11 at Tusculum (1 p.m.).

Mike Jacobs returns for his fourth season as the Bears’ head coach this fall. LR is 19-7 under Jacobs, including a 16-4 record in SAC contests.