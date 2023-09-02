The 2023 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears will look to capitalize on a 104-year tradition of football success in home openers Saturday.

With an all-time home opening record of 55-34-1 and on the heels of an 8-3 season last year, the Bears enter 2023 ranked #25 in the nation and expect to improve on last year’s successes with a slate of veteran players and promising newcomers.

Returning to anchor the LR offensive attack this year is junior quarterback Sean White. Last year, White began the season as a backup, but came off the bench in the season opener to help lead the team to victory. After that, he started the remaining 10 games, amassing 2,321 passing yards, the fourth highest total in school history.

In the backfield, junior All-American running back Dwayne McGee will return. As a freshman, McGee broke the school record with 1,669 yards on the ground. He will look to add to that total this year as a junior. On the line of scrimmage, both the offensive line and the defense are anchored by a pair of veteran return players and feature some promising newcomers.

The main questions for LR this year will be special teams and red zone defense. This year features an all-new special teams staff as well as a new punter and a new kicker. On defense, the Bears were solid last year ranking 11th nationally in first downs given up. However, the struggles in the red zone allowed opponents to convert 84.8% of the time inside the 20. Defensive Coordinator Shawn Chaffee, in his second year, will be looking to improve on these marks.

Lenoir-Rhyne will take on the St. Augustine's Falcons in its home opener this year. In 2019, St. Augustine’s fell victim to one of the biggest blowouts in LR history as the Bears took the game 68-7.

This year’s Falcons are coming off a 1-9 performance last year and feature a brand-new coaching staff under head coach Howard Finnegan.

The game against St. Augustine’s is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.