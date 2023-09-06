Taste, smell, sound and more — from the moment you step on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University, game day is a multi-sensory experience.

Long before the Bears took the field for the 6 p.m. season opener against St. Augustine’s University on Saturday, the parking lot and practice field on either side of Helen & Leonard Moretz stadium had filled with students, family, friends and community members. Some fans grilled food, while the sounds of music, laughter and conversation filled the air.

In the student section, LR students played table tennis and cornhole, while across the parking lot and in the practice field under dozens of tents, families of players and community members sat and ate while the kids played games from tag to touch football.

For most fans, it's the people who make gameday at LR a special event.

“The people are absolutely amazing,” said Katie, an LR student. “Everyone gets so excited for game day. It’s just the best atmosphere ever.”

Christian Santana, another LR student, said he loves the family atmosphere at game day in Hickory.

“At Lenoir-Rhyne, it’s just the culture everybody brings,” he said. “We have a family atmosphere, good vibes all around and happy people.”

And it wasn’t just the students who enjoyed the Catawba Valley's first college football game of the year. Nigel Pate Sr. and his family made the trip up from Inman, South Carolina, to watch his son play Saturday.

“I love just being out here with friends and family, watching and supporting our boys,” he said.

In contrast, Steven Migielicz lives just a few blocks from Moretz stadium. He said he can hear the games from his house, but he loves making the short trip down to campus to watch the team play.

“It’s a local team,” he said. “I live just about five blocks from here and I can hear the games, but I just love to come watch the kids play their hearts out and they’re not being paid. I love LR football.”

Expectations were high in advance of the team’s season opener against St. Augustine's. The Bears came into the game off an 8-3 campaign last year and, with a number of returning starters from that team, the team is ranked as the #25 NCAA Division II. For some fans, the expectations were even higher. Dereck Stewart thinks the 25th spot in the nation is much too low for this year's squad.

“Twenty-fifth?” he said. “What do you mean? Number one. Number one. We are the best team in the nation.”

Santana said he thinks there is virtually no limit to what they can accomplish this year. “If we stick to the plan, it’ll be Lenoir-Rhyne all the way,” he said.

Inside the stadium, the Bears looked like a team capable of making good on Stewart's and Santana’s high expectations.

The Falcons stuffed LR at midfield on its first two drives, but the Bears finally broke the game open late in the first quarter. With a little more than 3 minutes remaining, junior quarterback Sean White hit wide receiver Kelin Parsons for a one-yard touchdown pass to put up the game's first points.

Four plays later, DeAree Rogers found the end zone again, this time virtually untouched. He fielded a punt at the 44 and outran the kicking team of the Falcons to score again. From there, it was all LR. The Bears led 28-0 in the waning seconds of the first half.

St. Augustine's did score as the clock wound down, but the Bears stormed out of the locker room in the second half and cruised to a 45-7 seasoning-opening win.

Sophomore running back Zyheir Dillard led a balanced LR rushing attack with 95 yards on 21 carries while Zayvion Turner-Knox put up another 77 yards on the ground. On defense, the Bears smothered St. Augustine’s, holding the Falcons to just 52 yards of total offense and three first downs.

The Bears will travel to Fayetteville to take on Fayetteville State this weekend before returning home to host the Erskine College Flying Fleet on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.