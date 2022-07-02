Foard alum Bolch earns All-American honors for Carolina University

WINSTON-SALEM — A Hickory native recently received postseason honors for her performance during the 2022 college softball season. Fred T. Foard High alumnus Kalea Bolch, a sophomore at Carolina University this past season, was named a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Region selection by the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Bolch was her team’s leader in numerous statistical categories, including batting average (.404) and hits (38), and she was also tied with former Hibriten High standout Maggie Smith for the team lead in RBIs (25). Additionally, the 19-year-old totaled the third-most total bases for the Bruins with 50, was fourth in home runs (two) and scored the fifth-most runs (26).

Bolch played in 33 of Carolina’s 41 games, starting all 33 of those contests. Her slugging percentage was .532 and her on-base percentage was .487 — her OPS of 1.019 ranked second for the Bruins — while she also stole six bases in six attempts.

A 5-foot-6 first baseman/outfielder, Bolch recorded multiple hits on eight occasions during the 2022 season, including a season-best 4-for-4 performance in a 15-0 road win over Livingstone on April 28. Earlier that same week, she had three hits and a season-high seven RBIs — highlighted by a grand slam — in a 13-9 road victory over Salem.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.