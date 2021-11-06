Florida State aims to derail NC State's division title hopes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — North Carolina State isn’t in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division but the Wolfpack know they control their own destiny and that the road ahead includes matchups that will put them in position to claim their first football division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It starts with tonight’s matchup against Florida State.

“It definitely feels nice to be in the hunt,” offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu said. “I know Coach (Dave) Doeren has said something that it’s been a while since N.C. State has been in this position. It definitely means a lot and it’s definitely nice that we have a lot of control over how we finish the season.

“I feel like that’s the biggest thing for me. It’s not really up to any other people. We don’t have to rely on any other teams to win out or anything like that.”

N.C. State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) lost at Miami on Oct. 23 to fall out of the Top 25, but the Wolfpack rebounded with last week’s home win against Louisville. North Carolina State has never represented the Atlantic Division in the championship game since the ACC began the two-division format in 2005.

But the Wolfpack can’t afford to get ahead of themselves and look past Florida State (3-5, 2-3).