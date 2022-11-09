Five LR athletes receive SAC weekly awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Five Lenoir-Rhyne athletes earned awards from the South Atlantic Conference this week, including two football players, two volleyball players and a swimmer.

In football, sophomore quarterback Sean White received SAC offensive player of the week honors and redshirt freshman safety James Ussery was announced as the league’s defensive player of the week. White completed 15 of 20 passes for 269 yards to go with 29 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in the Bears’ 62-10 win over Catawba on Saturday, while Ussery finished with a career-high seven tackles including a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

From the volleyball team, graduate students Ashley Hawkins and Bailey Carpenter collected SAC offensive and defensive player of the week awards, respectively. Hawkins had 27 kills, 12 digs, five aces and a .292 hitting percentage in victories over Anderson (South Carolina) and Newberry last week, while Carpenter recorded 20 digs against Anderson and 11 digs against Newberry, good for an average of 4.4 digs per set.

In men’s swimming, senior Micah McRea won three individual events and was part of a relay victory en route to being named SAC swimmer of the week. During LR’s home tri-meet against Lees-McRae and Catawba on Saturday, McRea finished with a winning time of 57.07 in the 100-yard breaststroke, a first-place time of 2:07.38 in the 200-yard breaststroke and a winning time of 4:04.23 in the 400-yard individual medley while serving as one-fourth of the Bears’ victorious 400-yard medley relay team, which posted a time of 3:32.60.