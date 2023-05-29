Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two years ago, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team made its first appearance in the NCAA Division II championship game. But after a strong first-half effort, the Bears were held in check by Le Moyne in the second half as they left with a loss on the biggest stage.

The second time around, LR made sure the trip back home would be a much happier one.

A dominating performance pushed the Bears past Mercyhurst 20-5 on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. LR never trailed as it built a six-goal lead after the opening quarter that only grew as the game progressed, eliminating the drama one might expect in a national title contest.

“I'm just so incredibly proud of these guys,” said LR’s Greg Paradine, who won an NCAA Division I title as a player at North Carolina in 1991 and has been the head coach of the Bears since the men’s lacrosse program was created in 2009. “We had an unbelievable run, and I told these guys the first day that we got together in August that we could do this, that we could be national champs. We have the talent in this room to be national champions.

“These guys believed it, and it came to fruition,” he added. “It's definitely a little shocking from starting the program from nothing to where we are now, but all credit goes to my assistant coaches, these guys up here. Just tremendous student-athletes.”

The second-seeded Lakers (16-3) turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions, with fifth-seeded LR cashing in two of the turnovers for goals. Evan Voss gave the Bears a 1-0 lead just over 90 seconds in, while Jarrett Huff added a goal at the 10:10 mark to double LR’s advantage.

After Matthew Mancini won a faceoff for the Bears (18-3) to give them the ball back, Bryce Reece found the back of the net to make it 3-0. Mercyhurst called a timeout to try to stem the tide, but it didn’t work. LR scored three more goals in the first quarter. Riley Seay scored off an assist from Tommy Aguilar with 7:19 remaining. Reece netted an unassisted goal with 5:58 left and Myles Moffat found Voss for a goal with 3:32 on the clock.

Mercyhurst broke up the shutout when Quinn Simonson scored off an assist from Jeremi Phoenix-Lefeb with 13:42 to play in the second quarter, but the Bears tallied the final eight goals of the opening half to carry a 14-1 lead into the break. Seay and Toron Eccleston each had two goals during the run, with Nate Ashley, Voss, Victor Powell and Kyle Hatcher notching one each to account for the halftime score.

The Lakers put together their best stretch of the day to begin the third quarter, scoring four of the first five goals to cut the deficit to 15-5. However, LR responded with the last five goals, including unassisted scores from Voss and Eccleston and a goal from Seay off an assist from Will Canata that gave the Bears an 18-5 lead entering the fourth period.

From there, LR cruised to victory. Huff scored with 13:30 remaining for the Bears’ 19th goal, while Canata put one in midway through the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

“We felt like we could win some one-on-one matchups, which I thought we did,” said Paradine. “We told them at halftime, Mercyhurst ... is here for a reason. They're a really good team. We knew they were going to make a little bit of a run, which they did, but our guys just didn't stop. They were not going to be denied.”

For the game, Voss had four goals and one assist. Seay also scored four times. Eccleston and Huff each finished with three goals, while Reece had a pair of goals and Canata registered one goal and one assist. Ashley, Powell and Hatcher scored the remaining goals for the Bears, who also received two assists from Aguilar and one assist from Moffat.

On the other side, Mercyhurst was led by one goal and one assist from Nicholas Mabe. Simonson, Ethan Landymore, Colin Tardif and Luke Ingianni were the other goal scorers for the Lakers.

“I think the message from the older guys the entire year is don't give up and everybody's in our way,” said Voss, a sophomore attacker who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “We took that mentality every day into practice and then even games, win or loss, we kept our heads held high and just came back and obviously ended it with winning the whole thing.

“I think Myles Moffat, who's really mentored me through my two years here, has been just incredible,” he continued. “He learned under guys like Ben Corrigan and Joe Buduo. So it's really just paved the way for guys like me. And then the incoming freshmen that I'll end up mentoring.”

Both goalies had busy days, with LR’s Rob Pensabene making 14 saves and the Lakers’ Brett Olney finishing with 16. The Bears took 54 shots including 36 on goal, while Mercyhurst took 31 shots including 19 on goal.

The Bears protected the ball better, only recording seven turnovers. Mercyhurst had 15 turnovers.

“Being from Hickory, North Carolina, people came out from everywhere, and it was so great to see,” said LR redshirt senior midfielder Dylan Stape of the support shown by the Bears’ fans on Sunday. “I loved that, seeing all that. It was a great, great boost for us to go out there and just play our hardest.”

Notes

LR traveled over 1,900 miles to win its four NCAA tournament games and the Bears were the designated road team in all four contests.... The Bears’ Rob Pensabene totaled 56 saves during the NCAA tournament, one shy of the tournament record set in 1977.... Mercyhurst was the seventh team to be held scoreless by LR in the first quarter this year, and the 18 wins by the Bears are the most in a single season in program history.... The 20 goals scored by the Bears are the fourth-most in a national championship game in Division II history.... LR’s track and field team also concluded its season this weekend, with Dario Matau and Alexis Brown earning national runner-up honors in the men’s 200-meter run and the women’s 100-meter run, respectively, during the NCAA Division II championship meet in Pueblo, Colorado. Matau posted a time of 20.34 seconds in the 200 meters, while Brown ran the 100 meters in 11.10 seconds. Additionally, the Bears’ men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Lucas Besong, Marcus Crumpler, Jacob Wadsworth and Matau came in third with a time of 3:07.