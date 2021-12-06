FINAL FOUR BOUND: L-R women’s soccer team tops Florida Tech on PKs, will play in NCAA semifinals for first time

PENSACOLA, Fla. — No matter what, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team keeps finding ways to win, with its latest victory coming on Sunday. For the second match in a row and for the third time in four contests, the Bears needed a penalty kick shootout to keep their season alive.
Seeded seventh in their portion of the bracket, the Bears are headed to the NCAA Division II Final Four for the first time in program history after outlasting fifth-seeded Florida Tech 4-3 on penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. L-R is now 12-5-5, while the Panthers end the season at 10-3-9.
The contest was played at the University of West Florida Soccer Complex, which is also where the Bears and Panthers played their matches in the previous round. Seeded fourth among the teams remaining in the NCAA playoffs, L-R will face top-seeded Grand Valley State (22-1-2) in Thursday’s semifinal round.
“I am filled with an immense amount of pride,” L-R head coach Gary Higgins said. “We have beaten some really, really good teams to get here. The girls have done everything we've asked of them and more. We are making history.
“We talked to them about the 2010 team that really set the tone for the modern era of L-R soccer and how we had to play for them, and we did that today,” he added of his team, which beat the same Florida Tech program that eliminated the Bears in the 2010 Elite Eight. “To be able to fight back after falling behind and to come through in the biggest moments, it really says everything about these girls."
The first goal of the contest was scored by Florida Tech’s Alexis Sheely off an assist from Hanna Mansson early in the 57th minute, but L-R tied things at 1-all on a goal from Kara Gavaghan in the 64th. Neve Duston recorded the assist on Gavaghan’s match-tying score.
The Bears were only able to muster five shots during regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, including three shots on goal. Florida Tech recorded 13 shots, five of which were on goal.
Scoring for L-R during the PK shootout were Leonie Proessl, Madi Kyle, Scarlett Kelly and Evan O’Leary, while Veronica Thordardottir, Jordan Michaels and Vilma Ferdfelt registered goals for Florida Tech. But after tallying four saves prior to penalty kicks, Bears goalkeeper Grayson Cameron notched a pair of stops during the match-deciding shootout.
“It’s all about my teammates putting me in a position to succeed,” said Cameron. “We have played such good team soccer these past few games, and it feels great to be able to be where we are right now. Couldn’t be happier.”
Thursday’s Final Four contest between L-R and Grand Valley State will begin at 1 p.m. at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The other NCAA semifinal match will pit second-seeded Dallas Baptist University (20-3) against third-seeded Saint Rose (17-1-4), with the two Final Four winners advancing to Saturday’s national championship contest, which will start at 2 p.m.