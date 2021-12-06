FINAL FOUR BOUND: L-R women’s soccer team tops Florida Tech on PKs, will play in NCAA semifinals for first time

PENSACOLA, Fla. — No matter what, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team keeps finding ways to win, with its latest victory coming on Sunday. For the second match in a row and for the third time in four contests, the Bears needed a penalty kick shootout to keep their season alive.

Seeded seventh in their portion of the bracket, the Bears are headed to the NCAA Division II Final Four for the first time in program history after outlasting fifth-seeded Florida Tech 4-3 on penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. L-R is now 12-5-5, while the Panthers end the season at 10-3-9.

The contest was played at the University of West Florida Soccer Complex, which is also where the Bears and Panthers played their matches in the previous round. Seeded fourth among the teams remaining in the NCAA playoffs, L-R will face top-seeded Grand Valley State (22-1-2) in Thursday’s semifinal round.

“I am filled with an immense amount of pride,” L-R head coach Gary Higgins said. “We have beaten some really, really good teams to get here. The girls have done everything we've asked of them and more. We are making history.

