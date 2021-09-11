Durant scores 3 TDs as Duke rushes past Aggies

Duke went ahead for good on Durant’s 2-yard rush with three seconds left in the first half.

There were no turnovers in the game, though Duke recovered an onside kick following its first touchdown. That helped the Blue Devils score 14 points in an 81-second span.

“We take a lot of pride in our special teams,” Holmberg said. “It’s a great momentum thing when we’re able to recover an onside kick like that.”

It was a similar score to Duke’s 45-13 victory against N.C. A&T early in the 2019 season in the first meeting in the series.

This marks the Aggies’ first season as members of the Big South Conference after leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

“Slow beginnings, but I’m expecting a strong finish,” Washington said.

RISKY BUSINESS

Cutcliffe said he prepared his team throughout the week to use an onside kick and it proved to be a good move.

“I’ve learned over the years that if you don’t plan to do it, you won’t do it,” the veteran coach said.