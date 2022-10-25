Duke's Johnson receives ACC player of the week honors; Newton-Conover alum named league's top DB

DURHAM — Duke football player Brandon Johnson, a Newton-Conover High alumnus, earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors following the Blue Devils’ 45-21 win over Miami on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore was tabbed the conference’s defensive back of the week.

A Newton native, Johnson had a career-high nine tackles against the Hurricanes to go with two sacks, a fumble recovery and a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown. Duke recorded eight takeaways in the contest as the Blue Devils improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

Johnson also received National Defensive Player of the Week honors from the Walter Camp Foundation after helping Duke hold Miami to 327 total yards of offense and 48 rushing yards — both well below the Hurricanes' season averages — becoming the sixth Blue Devil to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week recognition since 2004 and the first since safety Jeremy Cash in 2015.

For the season, Johnson ranks first on the team in sacks (3.5) and he’s tied for first in interceptions (two). He is also second on the team in tackles for loss (5.5) and is tied for fourth in tackles (32). Additionally, he has three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as the Blue Devils rank first nationally in fumble recoveries and second in turnover margin.

Duke needs just one more win to become bowl eligible. The Blue Devils have four games remaining, beginning with a trip to Boston College on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. for a game that will be televised on ESPN2.