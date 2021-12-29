Duke, UNC postpone basketball games

On a day that saw mid-week games involving the No. 2-ranked Duke and North Carolina men’s basketball teams postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference made changes Monday to its practices regarding isolation and the Southern Conference followed in the ACC’s footsteps with a change to how postponements will be counted.
Tonight’s Duke game at Clemson was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils program, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Carolina’s home game against Virginia Tech tonight is postponed after the Hokies announced that its men’s team had entered COVID protocols.
The ACC updated its protocols, saying that a vaccinated individual, once asymptomatic, can complete isolation with either two negative tests within 24 hours or after seven days and one negative test if the individual’s symptoms are improving. That move dovetailed the CDC announcement of an isolation period reduced from 10 days to five for those with COVID-19.
And the Southern Conference, whose men’s basketball teams are scheduled to begin league play tonight, announced that schools with seven available scholarship players and one coach should play their games, but that if games cannot be played, they would be ruled no-contests rather than forfeits.
UNCG is scheduled to play at Western Carolina at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPN+) and to host Wofford at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) at the Greensboro Coliseum. Southern Conference women’s basketball teams open their league schedules Jan. 6.
Tonight’s Florida State men’s basketball game at Boston College also was postponed by the ACC.
Duke opened conference play on Dec. 22 with a 76-65 comeback win over Virginia Tech in Durham. The win came on the same day that the ACC adjusted its forfeit rule.
Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Louisville, Florida State and Virginia Tech are among the men’s basketball programs that have now experienced a pause in activities because of positive cases this season, the N&O reported.
Duke saw two nonconference opponents, Cleveland State and Loyola (Maryland), back out of playing due to their COVID-19 cases. The Blue Devils were able to schedule Elon to play on 24 hours notice.
Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith, though, entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of that game. That caused Duke’s players and team staff to undergo COVID-19 tests three times over Friday and Saturday before being cleared to play the Elon game.
Duke was also without Smith against Virginia Tech.