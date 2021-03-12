Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

GREENSBORO — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced Thursday morning that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night had been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC Tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996.

Duke failed to live up to its always lofty expectations, but coach Mike Krzyzewski said he loved this young team and was honored to coach it.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”