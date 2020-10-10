Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards and Duke finally won a game, holding off Syracuse 38-24 on Saturday.

Duke (1-4, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won despite three lost fumbles and an interception, but Syracuse (1-3, 1-3) only turned them into seven points. The Blue Devils entered the game with 15 turnovers, the most in the nation, while Syracuse was second nationally in turnovers gained with 10.

On this day, it finally didn't matter for the Blue Devils, who used the backfield tandem of Jackson and Durant to wreak considerable havoc while the Syracuse offense sputtered. Quarterback Tommy DeVito never found any sort of rhythm, misfiring repeatedly on long throws, and failed to capitalize on any of the turnovers. He finished 13-of-26 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He was injured when sacked early in the fourth quarter for the fifth time and replaced by Rex Culpepper.

Duke came from behind with two touchdowns late in the second quarter to gain a 14-point halftime lead. Durant's 15-yard run and Brice's 52-yard pass to Jarrett Garner with a minute to go made it 24-10 and sapped some energy from the Orange after a big play by its defense in the first minute of the quarter.