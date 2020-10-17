Duke, NC State meet after 7-year hiatus

RALEIGH — North Carolina State and Duke are finally getting back together in football.

The Wolfpack and Blue Devils — separated by about 25 miles — meet today in their first matchup in seven years and their first in Raleigh since 2009. That’s because the instate series that went decades as an every-year matchup has become merely occasional in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s cross-division scheduling rotation after waves of expansion.

“We go in every grocery store and you see N.C. State, you see Duke, you see (North Carolina), there’s stuff everywhere,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “And yet we don’t play them. So to me, it’s just a natural rivalry game. It makes sense geographically to play a team that’s that close to you and your own league. So it’s kind of a common-sense deal, in my opinion.”

This will be the first home game since the Sept. 19 opener for N.C. State (3-1, 3-1 ACC), which is coming off consecutive road wins against then-ranked Pittsburgh and Virginia. Duke (1-4, 1-4) is coming off its first win at Syracuse last weekend.

The teams played every year except once from 1924 through 2003, the exception being in 1944 during World War II. But they've met just three times since the ACC expansion beyond nine teams in 2004, the last being in Doeren's first year in 2013.