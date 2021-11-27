Duke, Miami have much to play for in ACC finale

DURHAM — If there is a notion suggesting that Duke and Miami have nothing tangible to play for today, it would be wildly incorrect.

Some players on both sides are chasing records. The Hurricanes may need a win to save Manny Diaz’s job. The Blue Devils will aim to avoid having coach David Cutcliffe endure his first winless Atlantic Coast Conference season. And especially in Duke’s case, since its season ends today, some players will likely be putting on a helmet and pads for the final time.

“I’m excited to see how our guys respond to this last challenge,” said Cutcliffe, whose Blue Devils (3-8, 0-7 ACC) will play host to Miami for a third straight season. “We can’t do anything about what’s behind us. We’ve got one in front of us, and that’s where our focus is right now.”

Miami (6-5, 4-3) is already bowl-eligible and can clinch a winning season today, plus perhaps do a bit more to strengthen Diaz’s chances of coming back in 2022. A win by the Hurricanes would give them five victories in their last six games, and although the year was doomed by a 2-4 start — then damaged even more by a loss two weeks ago at Florida State — Miami hasn’t stopped playing.