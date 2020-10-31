Duke looks for spark against Charlotte after 1-5 start

“You can help your brand if you go and you put a good product on the field,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “But it’s important for us to continue to make waves in the state. Obviously we’re recruiting the Carolinas extremely hard. ... So it’ll be important that we do things that will continue to make sure that people take us seriously.”

Things to know about tonight's Charlotte-Duke game:

BRICE’S PLAY

The Blue Devils need Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice to clean up the mistakes that have plagued the quarterback's play so far.

Brice, who has thrown 11 interceptions, said he spent the open week working on footwork and trying to improve his accuracy while maintaining his aggressiveness.

“I think throughout the game, you can kind of get away from those little things and those little details and they’ll start adding up,” Brice said.

POWER-CONFERENCE FOE

Charlotte has lost both of its games against ACC teams and all five against teams in the five power conferences overall. The two ACC losses came against Louisville in 2016 and Clemson in 2019 since moving to the Bowl Subdivision level in 2015.