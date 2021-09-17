Duke legend Banks to be at CVCC golf tournament

Duke men’s basketball legend Gene Banks will participate in the Fire Truck Ball Drop as part of the Catawba Valley Community College Red Hawk golf tournament presented by Bluewater Logistics LLC and the Gulfstream Shippers Association on Monday.

The 1978 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year, Banks is excited to be a part of this annual event that helps provide support for Red Hawk student-athletes.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Catawba Valley, and my name was brought up as interested in helping CVCC out. I’m here for the community,” Banks said. “Whatever I can do for the community, I will do it. Catawba Valley is a great school. I met some great people over there. Their president Garrett Hinshaw is an amazing guy. I like him not only as a person, but I consider him a friend.”

Banks recently visited CVCC’s campus, gaining some insight into the Red Hawk athletic programs and meeting many of Catawba Valley’s student-athletes.