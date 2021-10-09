Duke, Georgia Tech meet trying to move forward after losses

DURHAM — Duke and Georgia Tech both had momentum after wins by double-digit margins before opening October with a big stumble. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets meet today for the chance to regroup, and maybe find some consistency.

Duke (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 38-7 loss to rival North Carolina, which had followed back-to-back nonconference wins against Northwestern and Kansas. The Blue Devils rank among the national leaders in total offense and scoring, but finished with a season-low 314 yards.

“It comes down to we didn’t do anything consistently that wins games,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.

That showed in Duke springing Jalen Calhoun for an 80-yard touchdown catch to open the second half but otherwise averaging 3.8 yards per play. Or in the defense making the Tar Heels work on drives only to surrender a big play; UNC got more than half of its 456 yards (257) on six plays, including 75- and 63-yard touchdowns.

“The solutions occur in the planning and the solutions occur on the practice field,” Cutcliffe said. “It’s really not all that complex. People say, ‘How do you get back up?’ We’re not down.”