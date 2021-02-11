Dubose returns to lead Wake Forest to 69-65 win over BC

Wake Forest led 61-47 with six minutes left before BC ran off 10 straight points. The Eagles cut it to one, 63-62, when Heath made a 3-pointer with under three minutes to play. But Oguama went strong for a layup, then after a couple of BC misses added a free throw.

Dubose averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists as a junior for Houston Baptist last year before transferring. He played in the first two games of the season before going out with an undisclosed injury on Thanksgiving weekend.

“I saw how they competed every single night. I just knew I wanted to be out there,” said Dubose, who picked up meditation to kill time when he couldn't play. “It was definitely different. I don’t think I had a break like that since middle school.”

BC shot under 33% for the game. The Eagles missed their first seven shots of the game, and their last four of the first half. In between, the Eagles had a cold spell where they made just one basket over a five-minute span.

“For us to win, we’ve got to make shots,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “You can’t shoot 33% in the ACC and expect to win the game.”