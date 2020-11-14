Defense, rebounding will be crucial for Bears in 2020-21

Scoring shouldn’t be an issue for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team during the 2020-21 season, as the Bears return most of their roster from last winter's 14-14 squad (10-12 in South Atlantic Conference) including Preseason All-SAC selections R.J. Gunn and Darius Simmons. The key will be displaying consistency on the defensive end and the boards.
“We know we can beat anybody on any given night, but I think the road to our success is gonna be on the defensive end and the rebounding aspect, cleaning up the glass. We’ve got to do that every night,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said of his team, which was picked to finish third in the conference’s preseason coaches poll. “We will be one of the more prolific scoring teams in the league, I think we have the ability to score in a number of different ways … but we’ve got to be better defensively by far. We were not where we need to be last year.
“And then we’ve got to rebound, we’ve got to rebound by committee. Everybody’s gonna have to go down and do some dirty work and get involved in the rebounding on the defensive backboard, and we’ve got to be consistent,” he added. “We’ve got to have better leadership out there on the court and we’ve got to be better disciplined in terms of how we’re starting games and how we’re finishing games.”
Gunn was the Bears’ leading scorer a season ago, averaging 19.6 points per game. The senior guard/forward also led L-R with 6.8 rebounds per game and was the team’s top shot blocker with 18 on the season.
“He’s got an unorthodox game that causes people a lot of matchup problems,” said Sullivan of the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder. “Big players can’t guard him because he can play on the perimeter and then small players have trouble with him because he can score with his size and his physicality around the rim.”
As for Simmons, he was L-R’s second leading scorer during the 2019-20 campaign, tallying 17.9 points per game. The redshirt senior guard also averaged 2.5 assists per game to rank second on the team, while his 168 trips to the free-throw line represented the Bears’ highest mark by far.
“He’s always been able to score and he has a knack for scoring, but we’ve always challenged him to be a better basketball player, to be more well-rounded, and he has done that. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” said Sullivan of the 5-11, 180-pounder, who shot a team-best 83.3% from the free-throw line a season ago. “He’s a very efficient guy too, so he’s scoring 18 points a night on not very many shots, and he plays low to the ground, he’s super quick, he’s very deadly from the perimeter.”
As a matter of fact, both Gunn and Simmons were deadly from the perimeter in 2019-20. Gunn made the second-most 3-pointers for the Bears with 61 on 35.5% shooting, while Simmons knocked down the third-most 3s with 54 on 35.1% shooting.
“They have both been kind of the cornerstones of our building and our success over the last few years because they have been in the program now for four years and it’s kind of my first true class that I recruited in as freshmen that are now seniors, and it’s right where we’re supposed to be,” said Sullivan of Gunn and Simmons. “That’s kind of the hard part with coaches is sometimes you recruit a class and you don’t get a chance to coach those guys, but we’ve done well enough now that we get to reap the benefits of coaching them for four years, and they continue to get better each and every year.”
Another senior on the Bears’ roster is point guard Mason Hawks, whose 69 triples last winter were the most on the team. The 6-foot, 178-pounder shot 34.8% from beyond the arc and averaged 11.6 points per game, but was also L-R’s top assist man with 3.3 per contest.
“He can shoot the ball with really deep range,” said Sullivan of Hawks. “He’s hit a lot of big-time, clutch shots for us throughout his career here, and he’s kind of that heart and soul. He’s gonna lay it on the line every night.”
Sullivan also mentioned sophomores Zim Fields and Cooper Fowler, a guard and center, respectively, as integral to L-R’s success. The duo combined for over 15 points per game as freshmen, and both were key rebounders and distributors as well.
“I can’t say enough about Zim Fields and Cooper Fowler, who were picked on the (SAC) All-Freshman Team,” said Sullivan. “They got a chance to get valuable minutes last year that allowed them to gain experience and comfort coming into this season, so those guys are gonna play a huge part along with the maturation of (redshirt junior guard) Tyson McClain, who has continued to get better each and every year and is a blue collar guy who is probably one of our better leaders vocally.”
In addition to the aforementioned players and their other returners, the Bears also have a sizable freshman class that includes guard Armon Muldrew, forwards Tim Steele and Salle Wilson and center Percy Fyle.
“We’ve got a great group with a bunch of guys who sat out, we’ve got a bunch of guys who got a little bit of playing time,” said Sullivan, who also named sophomores Elijah Shabazz and Nas Tyson as players to watch. “… And we’ve got a lot of other players that’s gonna be ready to go, so I’m excited about this group.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Sullivan is grateful to have such an experienced roster for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin with a trip to Limestone on Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
“You have less new stuff to teach to guys and you can kind of build off of the momentum that you had last year, so it’s pretty important for most programs if you have experience,” said Sullivan. “You need talent, but I’m not sure that experience doesn’t trump talent sometimes, especially when you have so many unknowns and so much uncertainty with what’s going on in the sports world.
“They’ve proven that they can compete at the highest level in a really tough conference, and they’re ready to continue to put in the work to get better,” he continued. “We’re not anywhere near where we need to be, but they have the right mindset and they should be comfortable heading into the season as juniors and seniors, which is much more different than when you’re coming in as a freshman or even a sophomore.”
After additional road games at Newberry (Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.) and Anderson (Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.), the Bears’ first home contest is slated for Dec. 9 against Catawba. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Shuford Gymnasium.
“I’m excited, I’m ready,” said Sullivan. “I’m not sure if our team is ready, if we’ve put enough practice time in or really prepared, but I do know that it can be something that can bring us together, keep our mind in a positive state and we can get back to competing, so I’m very ready to play.
“We’ll see how ready we are after we play about four or five games,” he added, “but we’re excited and optimistic about the future.”
2020-21 LENOIR-RHYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL ROSTER
Number; Name; Position; Academic Year
#0; Damion Medwinter; F; R-Fr.
#1; Davion Bradford; G; Sr.
#2; Salle Wilson; F; Fr.
#3; Mason Hawks; G; Sr.
#4; Deontae Weaver; G/F; R-Sr.
#5; Marcus Metcalf; G; R-Fr.
#10; Darius Simmons; G; R-Sr.
#11; Anthony Rice; G; Sr.
#12; Tyson McClain; G; R-Jr.
#13; Zim Fields; G; So.
#14; Marcus Owens Castrillo; F; R-Fr.
#15; Tim Steele; F; Fr.
#20; Sam Deal; G; So.
#21; R.J. Gunn; G/F; Sr.
#22; Elijah Shabazz; G/F; So.
#23; Nas Tyson; G; So.
#24; Armon Muldrew; G; Fr.
#32; Percy Fyle; C; Fr.
#33; Cooper Fowler; C; So.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
