Defense, rebounding will be crucial for Bears in 2020-21

“He’s got an unorthodox game that causes people a lot of matchup problems,” said Sullivan of the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder. “Big players can’t guard him because he can play on the perimeter and then small players have trouble with him because he can score with his size and his physicality around the rim.”

As for Simmons, he was L-R’s second leading scorer during the 2019-20 campaign, tallying 17.9 points per game. The redshirt senior guard also averaged 2.5 assists per game to rank second on the team, while his 168 trips to the free-throw line represented the Bears’ highest mark by far.

“He’s always been able to score and he has a knack for scoring, but we’ve always challenged him to be a better basketball player, to be more well-rounded, and he has done that. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” said Sullivan of the 5-11, 180-pounder, who shot a team-best 83.3% from the free-throw line a season ago. “He’s a very efficient guy too, so he’s scoring 18 points a night on not very many shots, and he plays low to the ground, he’s super quick, he’s very deadly from the perimeter.”

As a matter of fact, both Gunn and Simmons were deadly from the perimeter in 2019-20. Gunn made the second-most 3-pointers for the Bears with 61 on 35.5% shooting, while Simmons knocked down the third-most 3s with 54 on 35.1% shooting.