MINNEAPOLIS — The 2023 NCAA Division I men’s swimming championship meet was held last week at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, with Hickory native Ross Dant representing North Carolina State University in a couple of events. The 22-year-old senior finished second in the 1,650-yard freestyle and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle, earning All-American honors in both races for the fourth consecutive year.

Dant began swimming for the Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST) when he was 7 years old and was later a Discovery High School graduate as well as a member of the Newton-Conover High School swim team. He has credited the YSST with his growth in the pool, development that has only continued during his time with the Wolfpack.

During the 1,650-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships, Dant posted a personal-best time of 14:30.32 to finish as the runner-up to teammate Will Gallant, who recorded a time of 14:28.94. Both NC State swimmers improved their finishing position by one spot after Gallant came in second and Dant finished third a year ago.

Dant added a time of 4:12.59 in the 500-yard freestyle, also an improvement from last season. He came in eighth in 2022 with a time of 4:14.30.

As a team, NC State finished fifth with 373.5 points, the second-most points in program history. California was the national champion with 482 points, while second-place Arizona State had 430, third-place Texas had 384 and fourth-place Indiana finished with 379.

In addition to Gallant’s national championship in the 1,650-yard freestyle, the Wolfpack’s men’s swim team also received first-place finishes from Aiden Hayes in the 200-yard butterfly and from Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss in the 200-yard medley relay. Hayes posted a time of 1:38.79 to defeat Indiana’s Brendan Burns by less than two-tenths of a second, while NC State’s 200-yard medley relay team recorded a winning time of 1:20.67.

Dant still has a year of college eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the end of the 2019-20 season, and he also has aspirations of qualifying for the 2024 United States Olympic team after falling just short the last time around. Dant finished third in two different events during the 2020 Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska.