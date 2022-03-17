Dant, NC State look to make a splash at nationals

In the words of Hickory native Ross Dant, the men’s swim team at North Carolina State University is “a brotherhood.” Last month, the Wolfpack men took home their seventh Atlantic Coast Conference title in the past eight years, bouncing back from a runner-up finish the previous season.

“It was awesome,” said Dant of this year’s ACC championship meet, which was hosted by Georgia Tech at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. “We got to retake the title after losing it last year, so we had a real drive to get back, and it was just really fun to take it back.”

According to Dant, a 21-year-old junior who attended Discovery High School and swam for Newton-Conover High School, the highlight of the ACC championship meet was finishing 1-2-3-4 with his Wolfpack teammates in the 500-yard freestyle. Dant won the event with a time of 4:10.35, while NC State’s James Plage (second; 4:12.57), Will Gallant (third; 4:12.99) and Eric Knowles (fourth; 4:13.60) held down the next three spots.

“That was very, very special,” said Dant. “We’re in the running for best in the country in distance and freestyle, and we had been training for that event. We knew it was possible to do something special like that, to go 1-2-3-4 in either that or the mile, and it just happened to be in the 500 where we did it.

“I think that was my favorite moment of swimming in my entire career,” he added.

That’s saying something for someone who has such a long list of accomplishments. Dant has been a standout swimmer at every level, and his ultimate goal remains to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Not only did NC State dominate the 500 free as a team, but Dant set a new personal best in the event, beating his previous mark by more than two seconds. Nevertheless, his time of 4:10.35 is still over a second behind the program-record time of 4:09.13 posted by Anton Ipsen in 2018.

“It shows that hard work pays off,” said Dant of moving up the record books. “But I’m not done yet. At NCAAs I’m gunning for the team record, but it makes me very happy that I can see hard work paying off.”

Next up for Dant is the NCAA Division I championship meet, which begins on Wednesday. He will compete in two events at nationals, the 500 free and the 1,650-yard freestyle.

In addition to his first-place finish in the 500 free during the ACC championship meet, Dant also came in second in the 1,650 free. But he didn’t mind his runner-up finish in the latter event because the first-place finisher was Gallant, one of his Wolfpack teammates.

“We consider it a loss, but my teammate Will Gallant got first and losing to a teammate doesn’t matter to me,” said Dant, who recorded a time of 14:36.71 in the 1,650 free, more than three seconds off the pace set by Gallant (14:33.40). “We battle it out every day and he works very hard, so I’m very happy for him.”

Next week’s NCAA championship meet will also be held at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, which Dant admitted is helpful. Every pool is different, and he believes having competed there last month will be beneficial.

“It helps, just because we swam in the pool before,” said Dant. “The blocks are a little higher, so you can get a little bit further off your start. But it’s nice to kind of know where the T’s are in the pool and know where the wall is and whatnot because every pool’s just a little different, so it’s good to have already swam there.”

Nationals will last through March 26, and Dant is hoping to not only put forth a strong individual effort, but display his leadership as well. Seventeen members of NC State’s men’s swim team are set to compete in the NCAA championship meet.

To have success at nationals, Dant said he needs to “have fun, be a leader on the team and just race my own races.”

“Everyone’s gonna have to do their part and I can be there to pick up my teammates when they’re down and cheer them on when they’re doing well,” he continued. “So it’s just kind of being a team player.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

