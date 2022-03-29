Dant helps Wolfpack take 4th at nationals

ATLANTA — Hickory native Ross Dant, a 21-year-old junior at North Carolina State University who attended Discovery High School and swam for Newton-Conover High School, competed alongside several of his teammates on the Wolfpack men’s swim team in the 2022 NCAA Division I championship meet last week at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. For the third year in a row, Dant earned All-American honors in two events at nationals.

Dant’s top performance came in the 1,650-yard freestyle, as he posted a third-place time of 14:31.72 to finish just behind fellow NC State swimmer Will Gallant. Gallant finished the race with a runner-up time of 14:31.34.

Dant also finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:14.30.

As a team, NC State recorded 291 points to finish fourth overall, tying the highest finish in program history. The Wolfpack also finished fourth at nationals in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and this season they finished fourth behind champion California (487.5), runner-up Texas (436.5) and third-place Florida (374).