Daniels, NC State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76

Armando Bacot scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels, who finished with 18 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Wolfpack.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels continue to put themselves in big first-half holes. They fell behind by 16 in losses to No. 4 Iowa and No. 10 Texas, and rallied from double-digit deficits in wins against UNLV, North Carolina Central and Kentucky. This time, they fell behind 46-29 with 3:56 left before halftime, then spent the rest of the night fighting uphill.

“We just seem to can't get a good start versus anybody, maybe other than the first game," Bacot said. "We've just been coming out real flat and just not playing hard, and then we get down and that's when we play harder.”

N.C. State: This was the Wolfpack's third game after a two-week pause due to coronavirus issues. But N.C. State started fast by making 11 of 16 shots to get out in front and stay there, while Daniels had a run of eight straight points during a 14-2 run after the Tar Heels had closed to within 63-62. That lead grew to 77-63 on Thomas Allen's layup before the Wolfpack had to hold off one more UNC rally to the horn.