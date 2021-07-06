CVCC's Schroeder receives NJCAA award

Catawba Valley Community College athletic director Nick Schroeder has been named one of two recipients of the 2021 George E. Killian Award of Excellence.
The George E. Killian Award of Excellence is one of the highest awards the National Junior College Athletic Association bestows on individuals. It has been presented by the NJCAA since the 2005-06 school year, and Schroeder is just one of 32 individuals all time to receive the honor.
Schroeder is only the second individual from Region 10 to be honored — joining current Region 10 Commissioner Lind Hartsell, who won the honor in 2018-19.
“I thank the committee for this award,” Schroeder said. “Many previous recipients are individuals I hold with great respect and many have been mentors and more importantly friends that have helped me grow as a person and a region director in the NJCAA. So to be listed with them is extremely humbling and unexpected. I love the NJCAA. I love what it stands for. I love the people who are involved in it, and most importantly, I love that it has given me the chance to be a part of someone’s journey. We have the chance in our position to change and redirect lives — to open doors that were never thought possible and to show students that someone cares about their future and that far greater opportunities await them. The NJCAA not only creates opportunities. It instills the fabric of our student-athletes that greatness awaits them.”
Since 2006, the George E. Killian Award of Excellence has been awarded annually to individuals that have demonstrated the ideals of voluntarism, achievement, service, leadership, and excellence as exemplified by its namesake.
Only active Region Directors, Assistant Region Directors, Coaches Association Presidents, Presidential Representatives and Officers are eligible for consideration with a minimum of two years of national service to the NJCAA. George E. Killian was one of the most influential leaders in the history of the Association.
Finishing his eighth year as the athletic director at Catawba Valley Community College in 2020-21, Schroeder helped to create exponential growth in the four original Red Hawk athletic programs, which have won 15 conference championships, 10 region championships and seven district championships while making made seven national tournament appearances and honoring 18 All-Americans.
In 2019, Schroeder helped expand Catawba Valley's athletic department by adding softball, esports and bass fishing.
During his tenure as CVCC athletic director, the Red Hawks have won 866 athletic contests and 81.09 percent of their contests played.
Schroeder currently serves the NJCAA as the Region 10 Women's Director, while also serving on the NJCAA Eligibility Committee, the NJCAA DII Volleyball Committee and as Chair of the NJCAA DII Softball Committee. He also supports Region 10 as the sports information director, where he manages the Region 10 website.
This year, Schroeder served as the tournament director for the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship held at Catawba Valley Community College in April.
When the tournament was unable to be hosted in Michigan due to COVID-19 restrictions, Schroeder and the Red Hawks' staff put together a first-class national tournament experience for the 16 teams that traveled to Hickory — all with less than two weeks notice.
“The NJCAA is truly a special organization. It is unlike anything else,” Schroeder said. “The impact we are allowed to make on students is far greater than many other institutions. By bridging academics and athletics, we are afforded the chance to create opportunities for our students. I can say that in my time with the NJCAA I have been surrounded by great individuals who forfeit their ego and desires to make sure that they have the chance to make their student-athletes’ experience and future better.”