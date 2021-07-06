CVCC's Schroeder receives NJCAA award

“I thank the committee for this award,” Schroeder said. “Many previous recipients are individuals I hold with great respect and many have been mentors and more importantly friends that have helped me grow as a person and a region director in the NJCAA. So to be listed with them is extremely humbling and unexpected. I love the NJCAA. I love what it stands for. I love the people who are involved in it, and most importantly, I love that it has given me the chance to be a part of someone’s journey. We have the chance in our position to change and redirect lives — to open doors that were never thought possible and to show students that someone cares about their future and that far greater opportunities await them. The NJCAA not only creates opportunities. It instills the fabric of our student-athletes that greatness awaits them.”