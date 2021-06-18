CVCC's McNeill named an AVCA All-American

Catawba Valley Community College sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill has earned her second All-American honor — this time from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

McNeill becomes only the second Red Hawk volleyball player to earn this honor from the AVCA, joining former CVCC middle hitter Emma Clark (2019).

The outside hitter from Statesville also adds the AVCA All-American honor to her National Junior College Athletic Association All-American recognition.

The 41st All-American for the Red Hawks, McNeill paced CVCC’s attack at the volleyball net this spring, recording 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set this season. She also tallied a hitting percentage of .293, 231 digs and 3.00 digs per set to rank second on the team in all three categories.

Behind McNeill’s play, the Red Hawks finished their spring 2021 season with a 21-5 overall record and a 10-0 mark in Region 10 play. The CVCC volleyball program also extended its winning streak in conference matches to 156 in a row and 195 Region matches in a row (Division I, II and III).

Catawba Valley also made its 10th trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, and the Red Hawks finished the event in eighth place, which is the second-highest national finish in program history.

A standout in the classroom, McNeill was named to CVCC’s Dean’s List, Athletic Director’s List and Region 10 All-Academic team, and she recently signed to continue her four-year academic and athletic career at Fayetteville State University.