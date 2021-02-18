 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC's Hinnant named NJCAA pitcher of the week
0 comments

CVCC's Hinnant named NJCAA pitcher of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cali Hinnant

Cali Hinnant

A historic week for the Catawba Valley Community College softball program continued on Wednesday when Red Hawks freshman Cali Hinnant was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week.

Hinnant becomes the first Red Hawk softball player to earn a weekly honor from the NJCAA.

“I am really proud and honored to be named Pitcher of the Week,” Hinnant said. “I definitely could not have done it without our defense and team playing behind me.”

A Kings Fork, Virginia, native, Hinnant has been dominant on the mound so far this season for CVCC, striking out 34 batters in 20 innings.

The right-hander recorded a one-hit, 12-strikeout performance in her first-ever start on Jan. 29 against Surry Community College, and she followed that up with a two-hit, 12-strikeout outing on Feb. 9 at Fayetteville Tech.

Hinnant’s performances have helped fuel a 5-1 start so far this season for the Catawba Valley Community College softball team, which earned its first-ever national ranking this week by the NJCAA. A week after receiving poll votes for the first time, the Red Hawks debuted at No. 19 in the NJCAA Division II poll on Monday.

Hinnant and the 19th-ranked CVCC softball team face their toughest test so far on Saturday against No. 20 Pitt Community College. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. at Big League Camp in Marion.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R announces updated fan policy
College

L-R announces updated fan policy

  • Updated

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for upcoming…

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert