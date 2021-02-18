CVCC's Hinnant named NJCAA pitcher of the week

A historic week for the Catawba Valley Community College softball program continued on Wednesday when Red Hawks freshman Cali Hinnant was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week.

Hinnant becomes the first Red Hawk softball player to earn a weekly honor from the NJCAA.

“I am really proud and honored to be named Pitcher of the Week,” Hinnant said. “I definitely could not have done it without our defense and team playing behind me.”

A Kings Fork, Virginia, native, Hinnant has been dominant on the mound so far this season for CVCC, striking out 34 batters in 20 innings.

The right-hander recorded a one-hit, 12-strikeout performance in her first-ever start on Jan. 29 against Surry Community College, and she followed that up with a two-hit, 12-strikeout outing on Feb. 9 at Fayetteville Tech.

Hinnant’s performances have helped fuel a 5-1 start so far this season for the Catawba Valley Community College softball team, which earned its first-ever national ranking this week by the NJCAA. A week after receiving poll votes for the first time, the Red Hawks debuted at No. 19 in the NJCAA Division II poll on Monday.

Hinnant and the 19th-ranked CVCC softball team face their toughest test so far on Saturday against No. 20 Pitt Community College. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. at Big League Camp in Marion.