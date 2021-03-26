CVCC's Dailey named NJCAA defensive player of the week

Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Caitlin Dailey was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

This is the second time that the redshirt freshman libero from Rutherfordton has earned this honor this season after winning the award in January.

“This award gives me more confidence,” Dailey said. “As a libero, you have to walk in the gym and believe that you’re the best passer on the court or it’s just not going to work out. If you wear that jersey, that’s the mindset you have to carry. This award helps me have even more confidence in myself on the court.”

Dailey tallied 102 digs in six matches last week, helping the Red Hawks win four matches, including two at an extremely competitive Wallace State Spring Bash in Hanceville, Alabama.

She leads CVCC with 285 total digs and 4.61 digs per set on the season.