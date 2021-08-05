CVCC's Cannady named GA at UNC Charlotte

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cannady, who played basketball at Catawba Valley from 2011-13 and finished his career with 506 points, 322 rebounds, 56 assists, 44 steals and 19 blocks, is proud that he was able to give back to a Red Hawk program that gave so much to him.

“I wanted to give back. I didn’t want the next kid to go through what I went through, and I didn’t want them to make the same mistakes that I made,” he said. “I wanted to help the next ones that are coming up who have all the talent in the world, but maybe aren’t making the best decisions. That was kind of my aspiration for getting into coaching.”

Having one of his former players on his coaching staff the past two seasons has been a great experience for Catawba Valley head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth.

“Jalen grew a lot over his two years with us,” Garmroth said. “He was a very good judge of talent and really helped us in recruiting. He was very good with individual skill work, very helpful in having relationships with the players and very helpful in being able to help them in their lives on and off the court. We were fortunate to have him for two years. He has a great future in college coaching.”

Being around Garmroth and CVCC assistant men’s basketball coach Shawn Johnson has been a blessing for Cannady both personally and professionally.