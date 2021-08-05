CVCC's Cannady named GA at UNC Charlotte

The Catawba Valley Community College athletic department continues to send its student-athletes on to the four-year level, but it is now becoming a launching pad for young coaches to move on to higher levels as well.
Such is the case for former Red Hawk men’s basketball standout and assistant coach Jalen Cannady, who recently accepted a position as a Graduate Assistant coach for the UNC Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball program.
Cannady, who spent the past two season as an assistant coach for the Red Hawk men’s basketball program, officially announced his new position during the latest edition of CVCC’s athletic podcast “Let’s Talk Hawks.”
“I am excited about the new role and the environment. It was something that I couldn’t turn down,” Cannady said of his new GA position with the 49ers. “I am advancing in my career. I am able to be around more great coaches. I want to learn as much as I can. I am able to get my Master’s degree. It was a win-win situation.”
Cannady has been a part of a CVCC men’s basketball program that has grown exponentially during the past two seasons. The Red Hawks have won a combined 35 games during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, including 26 in Region 10 play.
During Cannady’s first season, the Red Hawks finished one win shy of a program record for victories in a single season.
Cannady, who played basketball at Catawba Valley from 2011-13 and finished his career with 506 points, 322 rebounds, 56 assists, 44 steals and 19 blocks, is proud that he was able to give back to a Red Hawk program that gave so much to him.
“I wanted to give back. I didn’t want the next kid to go through what I went through, and I didn’t want them to make the same mistakes that I made,” he said. “I wanted to help the next ones that are coming up who have all the talent in the world, but maybe aren’t making the best decisions. That was kind of my aspiration for getting into coaching.”
Having one of his former players on his coaching staff the past two seasons has been a great experience for Catawba Valley head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth.
“Jalen grew a lot over his two years with us,” Garmroth said. “He was a very good judge of talent and really helped us in recruiting. He was very good with individual skill work, very helpful in having relationships with the players and very helpful in being able to help them in their lives on and off the court. We were fortunate to have him for two years. He has a great future in college coaching.”
Being around Garmroth and CVCC assistant men’s basketball coach Shawn Johnson has been a blessing for Cannady both personally and professionally.
“I’ve tried to be a sponge,” Cannady said. “I’ve been around two great coaches for two years. Coach Garmroth has been coaching for 30-plus years. He’s won a lot of games and a lot of championships, and he knows all about the Xs and Os. Coach Shawn Johnson was a great mentor to me during my time at CVCC. Him and his family took me in with open arms. He’s a great basketball mind and he also taught me a lot about life. It’s always great to have people like him in your corner.