CVCC's Blackwelder receives NJCAA player of the week honors

Catawba Valley Community College second baseman Chandler Blackwelder was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Baseball Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Blackwelder joins teammate Brett Banks as an NJCAA weekly award winner for the CVCC baseball program this season.

“Receiving this award means a lot to me in every aspect,” Blackwelder said. “I really appreciate all the support I have from the people around me and the talent of my teammates that make my job so much easier.”

It was an incredible week for Blackwelder and the Red Hawks, who scored 47 runs during their conference-opening weekend against Wake Tech — one run shy of a program record for runs scored in a series.

During the week, Blackwelder went 8-for-14 at the plate, including three doubles and a home run. He also scored nine runs, drove in six runs and stole three bases.

“It was a great week for our program as a whole,” Blackwelder said. “I just came out to do my part on the field, and I’m just grateful to be recognized at the national level.”

Blackwelder currently leads the 19th-ranked CVCC baseball team in runs (25), doubles (8), triples (2), batting average (.521) and slugging percentage (.958).