CVCC's Blackwelder earns CoSIDA Academic All-America status

Catawba Valley Community College second baseman Chandler Blackwelder was named to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America College Division men's at-large team on Monday.

The sophomore from Salisbury, who has already signed to continue his academic and athletic careers at North Greenville University, becomes the first Red Hawk student-athlete to earn this distinction from CoSIDA.

“I’m very thankful to be recognized for my work in the classroom,” Blackwelder said. “Athletes are constantly praised for their athleticism and our lives tend to be completely focused on our sport, but academic responsibilities still have to be our top priority and can be our biggest challenge. It means a lot to receive an award for being a student before athlete.”

Blackwelder was one of 10 student-athletes — five male and five female — in the College Division who made the CoSIDA Academic All-America teams.

The College Division is comprised of two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.