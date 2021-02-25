CVCC's Banks named NJCAA pitcher of the week

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve their record to 5-2 overall on the season.

Game 1: No. 19 Catawba Valley 7, Surry 1

Behind a three-RBI day from first baseman James Hinson and a solo home run from center fielder Brett Eurey, the Red Hawks won the first game of the set against the Knights by six runs.

Catawba Valley opened the game’s scoring in the second inning with an RBI single by catcher Lane Rhodes and a RBI sac fly by shortstop Jose Vargas.

The Red Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Eurey connected on his team-leading third home run of the season.

Bryson Bebber’s solo home run helped the Knights end the shutout bid in the top of the fifth inning, but it would be all CVCC the rest of the way. Catawba Valley answered the score by adding a run in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly by third baseman Jackie Jimenez.

Hinson’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning cleared the bases, allowing CVCC to further distance itself on its way to its fifth win on the 2021 season.