CVCC's Banks named NJCAA pitcher of the week

Catawba Valley Community College freshman Brett Banks was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.
Banks, a right-hander from Garner, becomes the 11th Red Hawk baseball player to earn a weekly honor from the NJCAA and the sixth CVCC pitcher to earn that distinction.
“It’s a really special moment,” Banks said of his honor. “I’m really thankful just to be able to go out there, compete and get the job done.”
Banks rewrote the Red Hawk record books on Saturday, tossing a seven-inning perfect game — the first-ever perfect game in CVCC baseball history and the sixth no-hit performance by a Catawba Valley pitcher.
“All of my teammates and my coaches have been really supportive over what I’ve done,” Banks said. “It’s just been an unreal moment. I just tried to stay locked in and focused throughout the game. I wasn’t really thinking about it until the last inning. It was a really big adrenaline rush.”
Red Hawks sweep midweek matchup
The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team swept a midweek doubleheader against Surry Community College on Wednesday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve their record to 5-2 overall on the season.
Game 1: No. 19 Catawba Valley 7, Surry 1
Behind a three-RBI day from first baseman James Hinson and a solo home run from center fielder Brett Eurey, the Red Hawks won the first game of the set against the Knights by six runs.
Catawba Valley opened the game’s scoring in the second inning with an RBI single by catcher Lane Rhodes and a RBI sac fly by shortstop Jose Vargas.
The Red Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Eurey connected on his team-leading third home run of the season.
Bryson Bebber’s solo home run helped the Knights end the shutout bid in the top of the fifth inning, but it would be all CVCC the rest of the way. Catawba Valley answered the score by adding a run in the bottom of the fifth on a sac fly by third baseman Jackie Jimenez.
Hinson’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning cleared the bases, allowing CVCC to further distance itself on its way to its fifth win on the 2021 season.
Starting pitcher Jordan Davis earned his first win of the season. He allowed three hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out four batters in four innings of work.
Red Hawk relievers Matias Marchesini, J.D. Lewis and Noah Carter each tossed one inning and allowed only one combined hit while striking out nine Surry batters.
Game 2: No. 19 Catawba Valley 15, Surry 7
The Red Hawks capitalized on 15 walks, six stolen bases and six hits to score in every inning and complete the sweep of the Knights in game two of the twin bill.
CVCC center fielder Malik Stephens and shortstop Kye Andress led the Red Hawks with three RBI each, while third baseman Preston Conner and second baseman James Goodwin tallied two RBI apiece.
Derrius York earned the win on the mound for Catawba Valley. He allowed no runs, no hits, no walks and struck out three batters in 1.1 innings.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action this weekend for a three-game road set at Rockingham Community College. The Red Hawks and Eagles play a doubleheader beginning Saturday at noon in Rockingham.