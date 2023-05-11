The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program officially announces the signing of Bailey Patterson with Cumberland University.

Patterson becomes the second Red Hawk Esports student-athlete to sign with a four-year college or university this school year.

“Signing to compete at the four-year level like Cumberland really inspired me to push myself in the classroom and in competition,” Patterson said. “Catawba Valley Community College and everyone connected to the Red Hawk Esports program gave me the opportunity to succeed, and I truly would not be here today without them.”

Patterson was in-game leader (IGL) for the Red Hawks’ top VALORANT roster this spring, leading the team to a 8-2 overall record and final four national appearance.

In the fall, Patterson captained and served as IGL for the Red Hawks’ second VALORANT roster, helping his team finish 6-3 overall and also qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) playoffs.

“Bailey has been a strong leader for our program the past two years not just through his gameplay, but most importantly through his hard work and commitment to the classroom,” said Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “Cumberland is receiving an extremely talented and dedicated student-athlete who will go extremely far in all that he does in life.”

Patterson joins Jesus Andrade-Chavez, who signed with Converse University Esports in December to continue his academic and athletic career.

For more information about the Esports program at Catawba Valley Community College, contact Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, exit. 4133.