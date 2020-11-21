CVCC's Bailey, Seagle qualify for FLW national championship

HARTWELL, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team continued its incredible second season on Friday by adding two more nationally qualified anglers.
Red Hawk anglers Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle finished in eighth place among a field of 119 anglers during Friday’s Fishing League Worldwide College Series event on Lake Hartwell, punching them a ticket to the 2021 FLW National Championship.
“Adam and Lane have had an unbelievable season,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “There are teams out there that fish their entire college careers and never make the cut to qualify for a national championship. Adam and Lane have made both the FLW and B.A.S.S. championships in their freshmen season. That is remarkable.”
Bailey and Seagle caught a five-fish limit of 13 pounds, 1 ounce, securing their top-10 finish in the one-day event.
“It’s an honor to represent CVCC all across the country,” Bailey said. “We are blessed to qualify for both national championships. It was a tough tournament, but we kept our heads down and were able to grind it out.”
This will be the second national tournament that Bailey and Seagle have participated in. The duo recently competed in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida from Oct. 29-31.
“It’s really nice to be qualified for this FLW national tournament in March,” Seagle said. “I would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone at Catawba Valley for supporting us. It’s an honor to qualify for both BASS and FLW.”
Overall, four Red Hawk teams participated in Friday’s tournament with three of those duos finishing among the top 50.
CVCC’s Justin Eggers and Caleb Lonca, who already qualified for the FLW National Championship back in September with their finish on Lake Guntersville, had another strong showing on Friday.
Eggers and Lonca caught a five-fish limit of 9 pounds, 11 ounces, which placed them in 34th overall.
Teammates Lucas Oliver and Spencer Black weren’t far behind in 47th place after catching a five-fish limit of 8 pounds, 13 ounces.
Nathan Smith and Jeremy Dellinger, who competed in late October with Bailey and Seagle in the Bassmaster College National Championship, finished Friday’s tournament in 78th place. They caught a five-fish limit of 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
“When we started this program a year ago, I had no idea what to expect. I was a little worried that we would have a hard time competing against four-year schools with established fishing programs, but our Red Hawks have really stepped up to the challenge,” Mayo said. “We have had two teams qualify for the B.A.S.S. National Championship and now we have three teams qualified for the FLW national championship. We also have two anglers — Lane and Lucas Oliver — that have qualified for the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation State team. This young team continues to amaze me with their successes.”
Bailey, Seagle, Eggers, Lonca and teammate Nathan Dellinger have now all qualified for the FLW National Championship, which takes place March 3-5 at the Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Oklahoma.
Up next for the Red Hawks bass fishing team is their “Reeling In For Red Hawks” fundraiser tournament on Saturday, Dec. 12, on Lake Hickory at the Whittenburg ramp. Thanks to a generous donation from Pepsi, there will be a guaranteed payout of $1,000 for the event.
For more information or to register, donate or sponsor this fundraiser tournament, please contact CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo at amayo095@cvcc.edu or call 828-612-7940.
