CVCC's Bailey, Seagle qualify for FLW national championship

“It’s really nice to be qualified for this FLW national tournament in March,” Seagle said. “I would like to thank all our sponsors and everyone at Catawba Valley for supporting us. It’s an honor to qualify for both BASS and FLW.”

Overall, four Red Hawk teams participated in Friday’s tournament with three of those duos finishing among the top 50.

CVCC’s Justin Eggers and Caleb Lonca, who already qualified for the FLW National Championship back in September with their finish on Lake Guntersville, had another strong showing on Friday.

Eggers and Lonca caught a five-fish limit of 9 pounds, 11 ounces, which placed them in 34th overall.

Teammates Lucas Oliver and Spencer Black weren’t far behind in 47th place after catching a five-fish limit of 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Nathan Smith and Jeremy Dellinger, who competed in late October with Bailey and Seagle in the Bassmaster College National Championship, finished Friday’s tournament in 78th place. They caught a five-fish limit of 6 pounds, 14 ounces.