CVCC's Bailey, Seagle earn trip to B.A.S.S. national championship

Catawba Valley Community College bass anglers Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle have earned a formal invitation to compete in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship.
Bailey received an email on Tuesday formally inviting he and Seagle to the event. The top 50 anglers in points in the B.A.S.S. College Series standings receive an invite.
Seagle and Bailey join teammates Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith, who qualified this season through their tournament finish in August on Lake Hartwell.
"One week ago, I was thinking about how Jeremy and Nathan were going to nationals. Now, Adam and I get to go too,” Bailey said. “It's an honor to get there, and I promise Adam and I will give it our all. We are proud to represent CVCC."
Bailey and Seagle have had several strong finishes this fall, including being ranked in first place after the first day of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series on Lake Hartwell in August — the first team tournament of the fall for CVCC.
The Red Hawk duo are currently ranked 30th in the points standings with 585 points.
“When Lane called me and told me we made the national championship through points, I didn't believe him,” Seagle said. “This is an actual dream come true, and I'm ready to give my heart out at Florida."
By virtue of their national tournament qualification, eight members of the CVCC bass fishing program have clinched a spot in a national tournament, including two teams each in the Bassmaster College National Championship and Fishing League Worldwide College National Championship.
Last week, Bailey and teammate Lucas Oliver also qualified for the North Carolina B.A.S.S. state team — continuing what has been a tremendous second season for the CVCC bass fishing team.
“To say that our program has had a successful start is definitely an understatement,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “When we heard that Lane and Adam received an invitation to the Bassmaster College National Championship based on their points for the year, we were ecstatic. They have worked really hard this year. To be ranked 30th out of 564 two-man teams in the points shows they consistently performed well over the entire season. Their hard work and dedication has really paid off.”
The 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops takes place starting Thursday, Oct. 29, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 31, on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.
