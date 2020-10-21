CVCC's Bailey, Seagle earn trip to B.A.S.S. national championship

Catawba Valley Community College bass anglers Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle have earned a formal invitation to compete in the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship.

Bailey received an email on Tuesday formally inviting he and Seagle to the event. The top 50 anglers in points in the B.A.S.S. College Series standings receive an invite.

Seagle and Bailey join teammates Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith, who qualified this season through their tournament finish in August on Lake Hartwell.

"One week ago, I was thinking about how Jeremy and Nathan were going to nationals. Now, Adam and I get to go too,” Bailey said. “It's an honor to get there, and I promise Adam and I will give it our all. We are proud to represent CVCC."

Bailey and Seagle have had several strong finishes this fall, including being ranked in first place after the first day of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series on Lake Hartwell in August — the first team tournament of the fall for CVCC.

The Red Hawk duo are currently ranked 30th in the points standings with 585 points.